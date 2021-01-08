California Rep. Torres calls for Trump's removal, describes him a 'traitor' and 'mentally unstable'

"I want him out of the White House."

On Friday, as Democrats appeared ready to again impeach President Donald Trump, this time, under the single charge of "incitement of insurrection."

Rep. Norma Torres spoke with FOX 11’s Elex Michaelson about her desire to see the President removed by any means necessary.

Should the article, authored by Representatives David Cicilline (D-R.I.), Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), and Ted Lieu (D-Calif.), come up for a vote early next week, Torres told Michaelson she would vote to impeach, but that she would prefer the President be removed in a way that wouldn’t pull focus from the other business of the Congress, namely preparing for a transfer of power on January 20.

"The quickest way to do that, and the most orderly way to do that, is for Vice President Pence to do the right thing, and to move forward and invoke the 25th Amendment," Torres said.

The growing calls to remove the President come after Wednesday’s protests at the Capitol, which many, including Torres, blame the President for inciting.

"What happened on Wednesday is a culmination of his words, his actions, and the complicit group of members on both sides of the House and Senate, that have allowed, and refused to stand up to this American Bully," Torres said

She explained tension in Washington had risen as a result of the President’s "hate," "racism," and those supporters who believe "everything that comes out of his mouth."

"President Trump is a traitor," Torres continued. "Every single one of the people who has not stood up to him continues to be a traitor to our country."

That tension culminated on Friday when social media giant Twitter banned the President and a number of his supporters from their platform. Google also removed the right-wing social network Parler from their app store.

Michaelson asked Torres if removing Trump from office with only days left in his term wouldn’t just serve to further rile up his supporters.

"Look at the incidents of this week, we continue to be threatened," Torres responded. "President Trump is mentally unstable, we cannot allow him to continue as head of this nation… we need someone of sound mind to be there in the White House and to see us through the next 12 days, it cannot be President Trump, so I am pleading with the Vice President, ‘do the right thing.’"

In a wide-ranging interview on The Issue Is, Torres also recounted her own experience barricaded inside the House Chambers during Wednesday’s Capitol breach, as well as the ongoing fight against a surging coronavirus.

