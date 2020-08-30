Nearly 200 LA protesters stand in solidarity with demonstrators in Kenosha
With signs held high, close to 200 people rallied outside LA City Hall, passionate about stopping police brutality, after an officer shot and paralyzed 29-year-old Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin last week.
Kenosha police chief: 175 arrests in 7 days since shooting of Jacob Blake
Those arrests include people from 44 different cities, the chief said, noting that 102 of the people processed listed addresses from outside Kenosha.