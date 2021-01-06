Police clear scene after finding suspicious package near DNC
The package is also near a congressional office building.
Loeffler: 'I cannot, now, in good conscience object to this certification'
Sen. Kelly Loeffler, speaking on the floor of the Senate chamber after a mob protesting the certification of the Electoral College votes, said she is withdrawing her object to the count.
DC police release photos of ‘persons of interest;’ Additional security coming to Capitol Hill after chaos
D.C. police released photos on Thursday showing "persons of interest" the day after pro-Trump protesters stormed the Capitol building.
D.C. chef Jose Andres delivers 120 pizzas to law enforcement
One of Washington, D.C.'s favorite pizza chefs went to work Wednesday, doing what he does best. Chef Jose Andres and his daughter took 120 pies to feed the law enforcement and security officers guarding the nation's capitol.