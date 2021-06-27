Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout named MLB All-Star voting finalists

article

Two Los Angeles Angels superstars earned nods as ballot finalists for the MLB All-Star Game in 2021.

Outfielder Mike Trout and DH and pitcher Shohei Ohtani were both named finalists this weekend for a chance to start for the American League in the Midsummer Classic in Colorado.

Both Trout (outfielder) and Ohtani (designated hitter) led their respective positions in fan votes to advance to Phase 2 of the All-Star votes.

Ohtani has captured the baseball world by storm from both the batter's box and on the mound. The 26-year-old phenom enters Monday with 25 home runs and a .277 batting average in 72 games and put together an impressive 2.58 ERA in 59-plus innings as a pitcher.

While Trout remains one of the league's biggest stars, the 3-time AL MVP has not played since May 17 due to a strained right calf. The Angels have not provided a specific timetable for Trout's return.

The next round of votes begins Monday, June 28 at 9 a.m. and ends Thursday, July 1 at 11 a.m. PT. Fans interested in voting for their favorite Angels or MLB stars can click here to cast their ballot.

In addition to possibly starting for the American League All-Stars, Ohtani will compete in the Home Run Derby, making him the first pitcher to take part in the contest.

Pitchers are selected through a combination of player votes and "choices made by the Commissioner's Office," according to MLB.