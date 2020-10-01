Report: Philadelphia 76ers reach agreement with Doc Rivers to become next head coach

article

The Philadelphia 76ers have reached an agreement with Doc Rivers for him to become the team's new head coach, according to reports.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski broke news of the agreement Thursday afternoon. He reports Rivers connected quickly with 76ers General Manager Elton Brand the team's ownership during meetings on Wednesday.

Following the meetings, the sides reportedly moved quickly toward negotiations on a multi-year deal.

Rivers, 58, was let go by the Los Angeles Clippers after blowing a 3-1 series lead against the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference semifinals. Despite the offseason additions of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, Rivers was unable to push the Clippers to their first NBA conference finals appearance.

Rivers spent seven seasons with the Clippers, making the playoffs in six of them — a major success for a once-woebegone franchise. He went 356-208 overall, giving him the most wins and the most playoff appearances in franchise history.

Advertisement

Not to be forgotten, Rivers commanded the Boston Celtics to an NBA Championship over the Los Angeles Lakers in 2008. Rivers coached 9 seasons in Boston and ranks third in franchise wins (416) behind NBA legends Red Auerbach and Tommy Heinsohn.

Rivers began his career in Orlando and pulled the Magic to three consecutive playoff appearances from 2000-2003 before being fired 11 games into the 2004 season.

A Chicago native, Rivers played in parts of 14 seasons in the NBA making the playoffs 10 times as a player. He wan an NBA All-Star in 1988 and his no. 31 jersey has been retired by Marquette University.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter!