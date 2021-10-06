NL Wild Card: Dodgers-Cards knotted up in single-elimination game

The Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to keep their World Series repeat bid alive in the single-elimination showdown against the St. Louis Cardinals Wednesday.

The Cards drew first blood in the NL Wild Card game after Tommy Edman scored on a wild pitch from Dodgers' Max Scherzer in the opening frame.

The Dodgers had a golden opportunity to answer to roar back with one out and bases loaded in the bottom of the second inning, but second baseman Trea Turner grounded into a double play against Cards' ace Adam Wainwright, leaving all three runners stranded.

Justin Turner injected some life back into Dodger Stadium in the bottom of the fourth after blasting a solo homer to tie the game at 1-1.

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 6, 2021: Fans react as Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner (10) watches his solo homer clear the left field wall to tie the game against the St Louis Cardinals in he four inning of the National League Wild Card g Expand

The winner of Wednesday's elimination game faces the San Francisco Giants, who took home the N.L. West crown.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter . And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.