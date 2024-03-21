Long Beach State, led by fired coach, takes on No.2 Arizona in 1st round of NCAA Tournament

article

The Long Beach State men’s basketball team will do everything they can to keep dancing to advance in the NCAA tournament – but first, they must beat No. 2 seed Arizona.

What’s interesting about Long Beach State’s journey is that they’ll be led by coach Dan Monson, who was informed just ten days ago his journey at the Southern California college would end by the end of the season after 17 years with the program.

Monson was dismissed following a five-day losing streak. However, the team persevered and won all three games in the Big West Tournament.

Tip-off between the No. 15 seed Elbees and Wildcats is scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday in Salt Lake City. The game will air on TBS.

For those wanting more action, there will be viewing parties at San Pedro Fish Market, Legends Bar, Tap24, and Dogz Bar & Grill.

The winner of the matchup will go on to face the winner of the Dayton-Nevada game.