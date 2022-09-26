Lakers Media Day: Looking ahead to the 2022-23 season

The 2022-23 Los Angeles Lakers are all about moving forward.

LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers talks with Anthony Davis #3 (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

They are not interested in discussing last season’s collapse with a team plagued by injuries that failed to even qualify for playoff contention.

As one of the most successful franchises in sports history, they know last season was simply unacceptable given the roster filled with veterans who have postseason experience, and that there are certain expectations that come with wearing a purple and gold jersey.

Offseason recap

Frank Vogel is out and Darvin Ham is in. The Lakers wasted no time firing Vogel but took their time in the search for the right person to fill the coveted role. Vogel is known for his defense. However, the Lakers' defense ranked 23d in the league during the 2021-22 regular season.

During his introductory press conference, Rob Pelinka said he’s excited to see where Ham can "lead this franchise to in the next chapter."

It’s a homecoming for Ham who worked as an assistant to Mike Brown from 2011-13.

On draft night, the Lakers selected Max Christie following a single season at Michigan State. The Lakers didn’t own a pick but according to ESPN, they were able to acquire the No. 35 pick from Orlando for a future second-round pick and cash.

The Lakers also signed Scotty Pippen Jr. and Cole Swider to two-way contracts.

LeBron James re-signed to a veteran extension contract and the Lakers front office acquired former Clippers fan-favorite Pat Beverley from Utah for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson.

Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard’s contracts were not renewed.