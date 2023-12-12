Chargers' QB Justin Herbert to have season-injury surgery on fractured finger

article

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is calling it a season.

The team confirmed Tuesday the 25-year-old will undergo season-ending surgery on his fractured right finger. With that, Easton Stick will step in for the starting quarterback position.

The Chargers have a marquee AFC West matchup scheduled for Thursday Night Football against the Las Vegas Raiders and are going in with a 5-8 record and dwindling playoff hopes.

Before his injury, Herbert started in 62 consecutive games.

SUGGESTED: Herbert breaks finger as Chargers fall to Broncos 24-7

The University of Oregon alumnus suffered the injury to his right index finger in a 24-7 loss to Denver on Sunday.

It is the second broken finger for Herbert this season. He fractured the middle finger of his left non-throwing hand during the second half against Las Vegas on Oct. 1.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.