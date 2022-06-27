5-time NBA All-Star John Wall expected to sign with LA Clippers, report says

article

The Los Angeles Clippers are reportedly on the verge of landing 5-time NBA All-Star John Wall.

According to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Wall is expected to reach a buyout with his current (or soon-to-be former) team Houston Rockets and then sign with the Clippers once he clears waivers.

Wall sat out the entire 2021-2022 season for the rebuilding Rockets. Prior to that, he saw limited action in the 2020-2021 season and sat out the entire 2019 season due to an Achilles injury.

The former Kentucky Wildcat was named All-NBA Third Team in 2017 and was named All-Defensive Second Team in 2015.

Wall joins a Clippers team looking to make a deep playoff run. After making the Western Conference finals the previous season, injuries doomed the Clippers' 2021-2022 season as Kawhi Leonard missed the entire season due to a knee injury and George missed a big chunk of the regular season after tearing a ligament in his right elbow. To make matters worse, George was forced to miss the team's play-in game against the New Orleans Pelicans due to NBA's COVID protocols, a game that ended in a Clippers loss and ripped up the team's ticket's to the playoffs.

With the duo expected to make healthy returns in the 2022-2023 season, Clipper Nation is expecting a renewed run for the NBA title. Wall joins a backcourt that features George, Reggie Jackson and Brandon Boston Jr.