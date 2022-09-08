Christina Pascucci is joining FOX 11 as an anchor and reporter.

Christina was a longtime KTLA reporter, respected for her in-depth reporting, investigations, philanthropy, and adventurous spirit.

She’s reported from the war zone in Ukraine, interviewed the Dalai Lama in India, and has traveled the world— cementing our new partnership from the top of a volcano in Bali.

Christina is also an Emmy winner— awarded Journalist of the Year by the LA Press Club, honored by the Senate for her work with underserved youth, and chosen from 10,000 mentors as California's Big Sister of the Year for her work.

She’s also a graduate of USC and proudly represents where she grew up in the 8-1-8!

Christina is joining the team here as an anchor and reporter, co-anchoring our FOX 11 weekend news with Susan Hirasuna and reporting on Good Day LA.

She will be starting here in mid-October.

