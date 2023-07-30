Woman struck, killed by vehicle outside South LA 7-Eleven

One person is in custody after a woman was struck and killed outside a 7-Eleven in South Los Angeles Saturday.

It happened just after 10 p.m. at the parking lot of the convenience store located on the corner of Century Boulevard and Figueroa Street.

According to police, a woman was seen driving in reverse, entering the 7-Eleven parking lot, then hitting several vehicles and the victim who was going inside the store.

The victim who was struck was taken to the hospital where she died.

The driver remains in police custody, according to the LAPD. It is unclear if the woman will be facing charges.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.