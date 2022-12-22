Woman shot in suspected road rage incident in San Bernardino County

article

A woman was rushed to the hospital after being shot in a suspected road rage incident in San Bernardino County Thursday afternoon.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department tells FOX 11 that two cars got into some sort of conflict that led to one vehicle following the other, ending with a person shooting the woman near the intersection of Sycamore Creek Drive and Clearwater Parkway.

The gunman remains on the run as of Thursday afternoon.

Officials did not give an update on the woman's health conditions or the severity of her injuries.

The suspect was believed to be inside a white sedan, possibly a Kia, at the time of the shooting.

It is unknown what led to the apparent road rage incident.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 11 News for the latest.