What you need to know about California’s vaccine expansion on March 15

An estimated 4.4 million Californians with certain high-risk medical conditions or disabilities will become eligible for the vaccine on March 15.

People ages 16-64 can be eligible if they are deemed to be at the very highest risk to get very sick from COVID-19.

RELATED: Californians with underlying health conditions can receive vaccine as soon as March 15

What high-risk conditions or disabilities make a person under 65 eligible for a vaccine after March 15?

Cancer, current with a weakened immune system

Chronic kidney disease, stage 4 or above

Chronic pulmonary disease, oxygen-dependent

Down syndrome

Solid-organ transplant

Pregnancy

Sickle cell disease

Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies

Severe obesity

Type 2 diabetes

Will I need to verify I have a high-risk medics condition or disability when I go to my appointment?

Advertisement

Verification documentation of the diagnosis or disability is not required. Anyone meeting the eligibility requirements will be asked to sign a self-attestation that they meet the criteria for high-risk medical conditions or disabilities.

RELATED: FOX 11's Vaccine Finder

How can I make a vaccine appointment?

Your Health Care Provider: It’s strongly recommended individuals with these conditions seek vaccination with a primary health care provider or system, or in an alternate clinical setting.

Pharmacies: You can check your local pharmacies to see if they have vaccines and available appointments.

Your Local Health Department: Your local health department’s website will continue to have information about how to find available vaccine appointments, even as national supply remains limited.

Community Pop-Up Clinics: Community pop-up clinics for people with high-risk medical conditions and disabilities will roll out in mid-March and will be targeted for equity to those living in communities with the lowest Healthy Place Index scores.

MyTurn: Throughout the spring, as vaccine supply increases and the statewide vaccinator network grows, you will be able to schedule an appointment through California’s MyTurn, in two ways: On-line at www.myturn.ca.gov or by calling the COVID-19 Hotline at 1-833-422-4255 or 1-833-4CA-4ALL (M-F 8AM-8PM, Sa-Su 8AM-5PM).

On-line at www.myturn.ca.gov or by calling the COVID-19 Hotline at 1-833-422-4255 or 1-833-4CA-4ALL (M-F 8AM-8PM, Sa-Su 8AM-5PM).

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.