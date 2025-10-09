Wednesday's Child: Victoria is a creative young girl that would love a loving family

Victoria (b. April 2011) is an exceptionally creative young girl in foster care with a genuine passion for arts and crafts. She delights in making things and is deeply drawn to beauty and fashion - always eager to discover evolving aspects of her own unique style.

Recently we took Victoria to Chignon Salon in Pasadena, CA, for her first professional makeover – a milestone experience that she had been awaiting!

Victoria likes school, enjoying cycling class as well as leadership courses. Her enthusiasm for art classes comes as no surprise and one of her recent projects that excited her was crafting ribbon flowers, turning out some beautiful roses.

Though she may be a bit shy at first, Victoria’s charming personality quickly shines through and enables her to connect with others. Victoria has a heartfelt desire for a loving family, complete with pets! While she adores cats, her allergy makes having one a challenge; however, she dreams of having a pet dog. Victoria also envisions having adoptive siblings, perhaps a sister with whom she could share a bond as well as fun times.

With a flair for makeup, hair, and accessorizing, Victoria takes great pleasure in dressing for school, and her day at the salon left a lasting impression. She is eager to find a welcoming family that is enthusiastic and ready to support her during her high school years and beyond!

To see more of Victoria, tune in to Wednesday’s Child. For information about adopting, please call us at 1-866-921-2367 (ADOPT).