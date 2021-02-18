Watch the epic event live: NASA's Perseverance rover heads for Mars landing

NASA’s Perseverance rover, the biggest, most advanced rover to date, is headed toward a landing on Mars Thursday in a mission to search for signs of ancient life on the red planet.

The landing is expected to happen around 12:55 p.m PT. Ground controllers at the space agency's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, settled in nervously for the rover's descent to the surface of Mars, long a deathtrap for incoming spacecraft.

Hundreds of critical events must execute perfectly and exactly on time for the rover to land safely, the agency says.

It also takes a nail-biting 11 1/2 minutes for a signal that would confirm success to reach Earth.

NewsNOW from FOX will stream the landing coverage of NASA’s Perseverance rover on the surface of Mars.

Percy, as it is nicknamed, lifted off in July to take advantage of the close alignment of Earth and Mars, traveling some 300 million miles in nearly seven months. The rover stood to become the ninth spacecraft to successfully land on Mars, every one of them from the U.S., beginning in the 1970s.

The car-size, plutonium-powered rover was aiming for NASA’s smallest and trickiest target yet: a 5--by-4-mile strip on an ancient river delta full of pits, cliffs and fields of rock. Scientists believe that if life ever flourished on Mars, it would have happened 3 billion to 4 billion years ago, when water still flowed on the planet.

The six-wheeled vehicle was designed to drill down with its 7-foot arm and collect rock samples that might hold signs of bygone microscopic life. The plan called for three to four dozen chalk-size samples to be sealed in tubes and set aside on Mars to be retrieved by a fetch rover and brought homeward by another rocket ship, with the goal of getting them back to Earth as early as 2031.

An illustration of NASA’s Perseverance rover landing safely on Mars. Hundreds of critical events must execute perfectly and exactly on time for the rover to land safely on Feb. 18, 2021. (Photo credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech)

Scientists hope to answer one of the central questions of theology, philosophy and space exploration.

"Are we alone in this sort of vast cosmic desert, just flying through space, or is life much more common? Does it just emerge whenever and wherever the conditions are ripe?" said deputy project scientist Ken Williford. "Big, basic questions, and we don’t know the answers yet. So we’re really on the verge of being able to potentially answer these enormous questions."

Perseverance's descent has been described by NASA as "seven minutes of terror," in which flight controllers can only watch helplessly. The pre-programmed spacecraft was designed to hit the thin Martian atmosphere at 12,100 mph, then use a parachute to slow it down and a rocket-steered platform known as a sky crane to lower the rover the rest of the way to the surface.

NASA’s mission control team has invited the world to tune in, providing landing coverage and confirmation of whether the rover has landed safely. It is also offering a Spanish language show for the landing — the agency’s first.

Additionally, the rover has its own Facebook and Twitter accounts to follow along on its journey.

Its landing would mark the third visit to Mars in just over a week, as two spacecraft from the United Arab Emirates and China swung into orbit around the planet on successive days last week.

China’s spacecraft includes a smaller rover that also will be seeking evidence of life — if it makes it safely down from orbit in May or June.

This story was reported from Cincinnati. The Associated Press contributed.