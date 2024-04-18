Video captures incredible moment Taco Bell manager saves baby in Bucks County

A mother's worst nightmare unfolded at a local Taco Bell this weekend, but luckily an employee's heroic actions saved the day!

The woman's 11-week-old son suddenly stopped breathing as she sat in the drive-thru of the Richboro restaurant on Saturday.

Video captured the terrifying moment she jumped out of her car trying to revive her baby.

MORE HEADLINES:

Her screams caught the attention of a manager, who immediately came to her aid.

She quickly began performing chest compressions on the small baby, ultimately saving his life.

The 11-month-old was taken to a nearby hospital, and is expected to be okay.