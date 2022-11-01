Victorville teen identified as victim in deadly shooting

Friends and family are grieving after a Silverado High School senior and football standout was killed in Victorville over the weekend.

On Oct. 30 just after 11 p.m., deputies with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department were called to an area near the intersection of La Mesa and Jade roads following a report of a man down.

The victim was identified by investigators as 17-year-old Richard Reed. He was found lying in the street with a gunshot wound and he was declared dead at the scene by medical personnel.

Reed’s death is being investigated as a homicide.

"This is a heartbreaking loss for the students, staff, and families of Silverado High School," Victor Valley Unified High School District Superintendent Carl Coles said in a statement. "On behalf of the Board of Trustees and the entire VVUHSD community, we will keep Richard’s family, friends, teammates, coaches and teachers in our thoughts and prayers. We will continue to support each other as we face this devastating tragedy."

The Silverado Hawks are set to play in a playoff game on Friday night at Hawk Stadium.

Grief counselors are being provided for students and staff.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Homicide Detail at 909-890-4908. Those who wish to remain anonymous can also submit tips online.

