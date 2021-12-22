Video captures woman startling shoppers in Venice with pickaxe

A shocking video shows a bizarre scene at a store in Venice involving a woman carrying a pickaxe.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call of a robbery at a Rite Aid in the 800 block of Lincoln Boulevard.

The video, shared by John Mahaffey, shows a woman walking around the store with a pickaxe and a shopping cart and cussing people out.

As of Wednesday night, it is unknown if the pickaxe-wielding suspect is in custody. No one was hurt in the bizarre incident.

