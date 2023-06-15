UPS, Teamsters negotiate as potential strike looms

This week UPS Teamsters nationwide are voting to authorize a strike at UPS, should the company fail to deliver a new contract.

As one can imagine a nationwide strike of UPS drivers could be paralyzing. A strike authorization vote is to be announced Friday.

While they negotiate, one agreement has been reached… adding air conditioners to delivery trucks.

Izzy Hernandez has been driving for UPS for four years in a hot truck. He says they don’t have air conditioners, but they do have heaters and fans… which Hernandez says blows hot air.

Their contract expires in six weeks on July 31st and though the air conditioning issue has been resolved, which Hernandez is happy about, there are other issues on the table.

To give their negotiating team another tool, union members have been voting on giving their negotiators a strike authorization.

Voting started last Thursday. The tally on that vote is expected sometime on Friday. This is the first negotiation since the pandemic and the union feels they should be rewarded for their hard work during that time.

"They were working... forced to work 6 days a week. They were forced to work long hours. They were forced to come in and work when they were sick and when there was a danger to them and their families out there. And, so from the union side and the members side they feel they need to be rewarded for that," said Richard Pacheco with Teamsters Local 396.

Pacheco says there are the usual issues at the table like pay, health benefits, pension and working conditions, but it’s the profit sharing they want more of.

"For the kind of work they are doing and the work they are performing for this company and the profits this company has made we feel that they are not being compensated appropriately," Pacheco added.

Hernandez is hopeful things will work out.

"I think it will work out. I don’t think... I think they just got to keep talking about where they’re going to land."

UPS’s Media Relations released the following statement, "As with labor negotiations in other industries, the Teamsters are holding – and its members will overwhelmingly approve – a strike authorization vote. This vote is a routine part of the bargaining process and does not mean that there will be a strike. We respect this step in the process and remain committed to making progress at the bargaining table."