Unruly, growling passenger arrested following flight from LAX to Salt Lake City

A passenger is giving an American Airlines flight crew praise for the way they handled a belligerent passenger on the flight from Los Angeles to Salt Lake City. The hostile behavior was documented by one of the passengers and was posted to social media on Monday.

The flight typically lasts an hour and a half, but for passengers on American Airlines' flight 1802, it likely seemed much longer.

In the first video posted that was posted to Twitter by user FunnyDenny, a man is seen growling, hissing, and chewing his face mask. Apparently, his actions were directed toward an Asian woman who stood on plane to tend to her back issue.

(Twitter (FunnyDenny))

In another video, he is seen confronting the co-pilot after he said the woman he previously accosted and her companion "didn’t belong there."

RELATED:

Finally, once the plane landed following the flight all passengers and crew members won’t soon forget, the man is seen mumbling to himself as he was taken into custody.

"We were lucky to have such a well trained crew who kept their cool throughout the flight!" the Twitter user said.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) tells FOX 11 it is investigating the incident.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.

Advertisement



