UVA Shooting: 3 killed, 2 injured; former football player named as suspect

A manhunt is underway in Charlottesville for Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. - a student and former football player who police say is suspected of shooting and killing three people on-campus at the University of Virginia and injuring two others.

The shooting was reported around 10:30 p.m. Sunday when officers responded to shots fired in the Culbreth parking garage. A campus-wide alert was issued and a shelter in place order was in effect until being lifted around 10:30 a.m.

Christopher Darnell Jones (UVA Police Department)

Authorities say Jones Jr. is a former UVA football player and a current student. He was last seen wearing a burgundy jacket/hoodie, blue jeans and red shoes. Police said he could be driving a black SUV with Virginia tag TWX3580.

Officers say Jones is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 immediately and not approach him.

University of Virginia President Jim Ryan canceled classes Monday and said only designated essential employees should report to work.

"I am holding the victims, their families, and all members of the University of Virginia community in my heart today, and we will make plans to come together as a community to grieve as soon as the suspect is apprehended," Ryan said.

Ryan said the UVA Emergency Hotline at 877-685-4836 can be used to establish contact with family members or friends who are on campus grounds.

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin issued a statement saying they are praying for the school community.

The motive behind the shooting is not yet known.