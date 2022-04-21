UC Berkeley police issues campus-wide shelter-in-place order

article

UC Berkeley police on Thursday issued an emergency warning for the entire campus, telling people to shelter in place.

"Police are actively looking for a person who may want to harm specific individuals," UC Berkeley police tweeted. "There is NOT an active shooter on campus."

Students and staff were told to go inside and move away from doors and windows at 9:30 a.m. All buildings were closed and classes canceled.

Officers were seen sweeping the Student Union building where they’re looking for a person who made a "credible threat," which came via email.

SkyFox flew overhead and did not see many police officers outside on campus.

UC Berkeley shuttles also were suspended temporarily.