Uber Eats driver allegedly steals family's cat while making delivery

A beloved cat was stolen from the front yard of a home in Studio City and the culprit was a food delivery driver caught on camera taking the cat.

No one knows why the unidentified Uber Eats driver picked up the cat and put it in her car, but it was all caught on camera.

The cat, named Hog, is 18 years old and has lived with the same family since she was just a kitten.

The catnapping happened last Tuesday in Studio City. The female Uber Eats driver was reportedly delivering food to another home on Laurelwood Dr. when she took the cat who was sitting on the sidewalk.

She left Hog's collar, tags and all, on the sidewalk.

After putting the cat in the backseat of her car, she went on to deliver the food.

The family says they’re heartbroken.

"My kids ask, they keep saying, ‘When’s Hog coming home? When’s Hog coming home?’" Hog's owner, Patrick Lewis, told FOX 11's Gigi Graciette.

The family has filed a police report.

In a written statement to FOX 11, an Uber Eats spokesperson said, "What the customer reported is unacceptable. We are working to get the cat returned, stand ready to help in the police investigation, and will take the appropriate action against the delivery person."

If you have any information about Hog's location or who the woman in the video might be, call the Los Angeles Police Department.

