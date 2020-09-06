U.S. Forest Services shuts down Angeles National Forest due to fire danger across the state

article

A fast-moving wildfire continued to burn with 0% containment in the Angeles National Forest north of Azusa as officials ordered evacuations and prepared to close the forest entirely on Monday evening.

The U.S. Forest Service announced the closure of several national forests due to ongoing fire danger across the state, including the ANF. The closure goes into effect at 5 p.m. and will be re-evaluated daily as conditions change.

The Bobcat Fire burning near Cogswell Dam in the Angeles National Forest grew to 4,871 acres overnight, authorities said Monday morning. The fire remains 0% contained.

The latest numbers indicate the fire grew 3,071 acres overnight as the fire was reported at 1,800 acres on Sunday.

Stanislaus National Forest, Sierra National Forest, Sequoia National Forest, Inyo National Forest, Los Padres National Forest, Angeles National Forest, San Bernardino National Forest, and Cleveland National Forest were closed Monday, the US Forest Service announced.

The Bobcat Fire is one of several fires that sparked across the region as parts of California saw record-breaking temperatures over Labor Day weekend.

Fire crews were sent to an area near the dam and West Fork Day Use area at 12:22 p.m. Sunday, according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher.

It appears the fire has generated a pyrocumulus cloud that could be seen for miles.

Firefighters reported they were experiencing erratic fire behavior.

Structures were threatened, according to Angeles National Forest officials, who said five engines, three hand crews, four helicopters, five fixed-wing aircraft and two water tenders had been deployed.

A temporary flight restriction was in place over the fire area, and a large plume of smoke could be seen throughout many parts of Los Angeles County.

State Route 39 is closed in both directions at El Encanto Park. People in the area are urged to stay away, the highway will be used for emergency vehicle access.

Temperatures in the forest were well above 100 degrees as a hit wave struck Southern California.

CNS contributed to this report.