Two women found shot in car in Moreno Valley

Two women were killed after being found shot in a car in Moreno Valley earlier this week.

Riverside County Deputies responded to the area of Eucalyptus Avenue and Old Highway 215 around 7:45 p.m. Friday night after reports of a shooting.

When deputies got to the scene they found two women with gunshot wounds in a car. The women were taken to area hospitals where they were both pronounced dead.

Deputies have not yet released the women's identities while authorities notify their next of kin. The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at either 951-955-2777 or 951-486-6700.