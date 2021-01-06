Trump supporters hold 'Freedom Protest' in downtown Los Angeles

As President-elect Joe Biden is set to be certified as the winner of the November election, supporters of President Donald Trump staged a rally in Downtown Los Angeles Tuesday morning.

Organizers of the event said the "Freedom Protest" was being held to "demand the integrity and justice of the November 3rd election."

"The election was a quote-on-quote 'stolen election,' I think there was a lot of fraud involved," the rally's guest speaker Sarah Stephens told FOX 11's Mario Ramirez. "I don’t think Biden won in any way, shape or form. And so I believe Trump is the true president and that’s why I’m personally here today."

"There’s something that went on. Seventeen out of 18 bellwether counties went to Trump, Iowa went to Trump, Ohio went to Trump. There were indicators all over the place that this election was won by Trump," said Don Dixon, guest speaker.

A total of seven cities had caravans making their way to L.A. City Hall supporting Trump, calling for four more years.

Lawmakers convened Wednesday for a joint session to confirm the Electoral College vote won by Joe Biden. The president’s Republican allies say they plan to object to several states' election results.

Biden, who won the Electoral College 306-232, is to be inaugurated Jan. 20.

Still, Trump vowed to he would "never concede" and urged the massive crowd to march to the Capitol where hundreds had already gathered under tight security.

As Congress began counting the Electoral College votes, protesters began charging the U.S. Capitol steps late Wednesday morning.

The surge occurred after thousands poured into the nation’s capital to support President Donald Trump, and to protest the results of the 2020 election.