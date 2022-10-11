Landscape worker killed by chipper in Menlo Park

A worker with a tree-trimming service was killed after he was "consumed" by a chipper at a work site in Menlo Park Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

The Menlo Park Police Department said the industrial accident happened around 12:50 p.m. in the 900 block of Peggy Lane.

Authorities have not determined whether the man fell or was sucked in by the chipper.

Coworkers declined to talk about the victim who has not been identified.

Officials from the Menlo Park Fire Department and the state Occupational Safety and Health Administration were also part of the investigation.

