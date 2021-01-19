Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
until TUE 10:00 PM PST, Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles County Mountains / Angeles National Forest, Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley, Orange County Inland, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys - The Inland Empire, Santa Ana Mountains-Including The Trabuco Ranger District of the Cleveland National Forest, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Ventura County Coast, Ventura County coastal valleys, Ventura County Interior Valleys
High Wind Warning
until WED 4:00 AM PST, Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range, Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley, Ventura County Coast, Ventura County coastal valleys, Ventura County Mountains
High Wind Warning
until WED 6:00 PM PST, Orange County Coastal
High Wind Warning
until WED 10:00 PM PST, Orange County Inland, Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills

Towsley Fire: Crews battling 50-acre blaze in Newhall

By Shelly Insheiwat
Published 
Wildfires
FOX 11
article

NEWHALL, Calif. - Fire crews are battling a 50-acre blaze that broke out Tuesday afternoon in Newhall.

The fire broke out at about 1:30 p.m. in the 24200 block of Old Road and no structures have been threatened at this time, fire officials said.

The fire is currently burning in light to medium fuel amid the strong wind event in Southern California.

As of 3:30 p.m., fire officials have requested fixed-wing aircraft to assist in the battle against this wind-driven wildfire.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

