Three shot at luxury high-rise apartment complex in Santa Ana

Police were investigating after three people were shot at a luxury apartment building in Santa Ana Wednesday.

Officials said of the victims was found in the parking lot of the 9 MacArthur Place building, while the other two were found on the 15th floor.



SWAT was called to the scene but after a long search, no gunman was found, leading investigators to believe one of the injured could have also been the shooter.

Sgt. Anthony Bertagna with Santa Ana Police said Thursday that the shootings were the result of a suspected robbery during a marijuana transaction in the 15th floor apartment, where police subsequently served a search warrant and seized marijuana, money and two guns from the unit.

The resident of the 15th floor apartment, a 27-year-old man who remains hospitalized, had not been booked or arrested as of the noon hour Thursday, Bertagna said.

The two other men, 19 and 25 years old, were under arrest in a local hospital, he said.

All three men are expected to survive, Bertagna said. Their names were withheld.

While everyone describes this complex as a beautiful luxury high-rise, some residents say it’s become a hub for criminal activity.

“Unfortunately the tenants... some of them are the worst ever. Everything from dope dealing, illegal weed, prostitution, gambling rings. You name it… it’s been in this building,” said one neighbor.

