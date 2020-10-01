Expand / Collapse search
Three men found dead at Norwalk home

Updated 56 mins ago
NORWALK, Calif. - An investigation was underway early Thursday after three men were found dead in the backyard of a Norwalk home, officials said.

The Norwalk Sheriff’s Station confirmed they received a rescue call from a woman around 3 a.m. who reported three men in their 30s were unresponsive. 

Los Angeles County firefighters first arrived at the home located near the intersection of Alondra and Norwalk boulevards to perform lifesaving efforts. All three men were pronounced dead at the scene. 

The names of the victims have not been released and family members are asking for privacy. 

The investigation remains active and no further details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
 