Thousands of pounds of illegal fireworks seized from South LA home

The Los Angeles Police Department has seized roughly 3,000 pounds of illegal fireworks from a home in South Los Angeles.

Investigators and bomb squad officials responded to a home near 27th and San Pedro Wednesday afternoon.

Images from SkyFOX show several boxes stacked on each other. A forklift was also seen carrying dozens of boxes out of the house.

As Fourth of July nears, fire officials and law enforcement agencies are cracking down on the use of illegal fireworks.

Los Angeles is hosting its first fireworks buyback program Wednesday, modeled after its gun buyback program, in an effort to reduce illegal fireworks during the Fourth of July weekend, particularly in the northeast San Fernando Valley.

