Third night of Breonna Taylor protests underway in West Hollywood

A third night of Breonna Taylor demonstrations were underway tonight in Hollywood.

Deputies have arrested approximately 10 people demonstrating around the West Hollywood Sheriff's Station, according to Deputy James Nagao of

the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

Demonstrators gathered at 7 p.m. at William S. Hart Park, near Sunset Boulevard, in West Hollywood. About 50 marchers were spotted going northbound on La Cienega Boulevard to join the rally shortly after 8 p.m.

In anticipation of the protest, the intersections of Sunset Boulevard and Doheny Drive and Sunset and Havenhurst Drive were ordered closed from 5 p.m. Friday through Saturday morning by the Sheriff's West Hollywood Station, according to the station's watch commander.

A demonstrator holding a sign Thursday was struck by a pickup truck

near Sunset Boulevard and Seward Street in Hollywood, knocked to the ground and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The pickup left the scene but was stopped, its driver temporarily detained by police, then released.

"Hollywood officers stopped that driver several blocks away, where he cooperated with officers and provided information. His vehicle had evidence

of damage from the confrontation with protesters,'' police said Friday.

"He was released pending the outcome of a hit-and-run investigation.''

officers believe the driver was attempting to maneuver through the crowd but was surrounded by protesters.

"The protesters began beating his vehicle with sticks and tried to open the door to his vehicle,'' police said. "As he attempted to drive away from the situation, he struck a protester who was in the street.''

About 40 minutes later, the driver of a white Prius tried to get around the protest as it moved down Sunset Boulevard, near Vine Street, and became surrounded by protesters, some of whom allegedly struck and damaged the car.

The driver of a black pickup police believe was involved in the protest followed the Prius for about a block and "forced the Prius to come to a stop,'' police said. The Prius reversed and hit a green Ford Mustang.

Police allege the occupants of the Mustang and the pickup began striking the Prius, and tried to extract the driver of the Prius from his vehicle before he drove off. No injuries were reported.

Officers later pulled the Prius driver over and he cooperated with their investigation.