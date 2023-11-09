Alleged terrorist threat at Victorville gym sends 1 deputy to the hospital
article
VICTORVILLE, Calif. - The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department responded to a report of terrorist threats at a gym in Victorville Thursday morning.
Just before 11:30 a.m., deputies arrived at the In-Shape Family Fitness gym, located at the 14600 block of Valley Center Dr. in Victorville.
Upon deputies' arrival, the adult male suspect allegedly exited the business. At this point, a lethal force encounter took place, according to authorities.
A deputy and the suspect were both transported to a hospital following the incident.
No further information is available at this time. According to officials, the investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 11 News for the latest.