Teen and child critically injured in 5-car crash

A teenage girl and a young boy were critically injured in a five-car crash in the Broadway-Manchester neighborhood of Los Angeles Tuesday evening.

The crash was reported just before 7:30 p.m. in the 9500 block of S. Main Street. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, five people were injured when five cars crashed on the street.

Three of the five had non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials, but two — identified as a 17-year-old girl and a 5-year-old boy, were critically injured. They along with a 31-year-old woman were taken to the hospital while the other two people involved in the crash declined transport.

The LAFD originally reported that one of the crash victims needed to be extricated from the car, but did not say which of the victims needed to be rescued.

Officials did not say what led to the crash.