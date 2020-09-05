Expand / Collapse search
TCSO: Several boats sink during Trump parade

By Amanda Ruiz
Published 
Donald-j-trump
FOX 7 Austin

LAKE TRAVIS, Texas - According to the Travis County Sheriff's Office, "several" boats have sunk on Lake Travis Saturday afternoon.

TCSO officials said that they have responded to multiple calls involving boats in distress during a Trump parade, the first of which came in around 1:15 p.m. 

Calls came in along the parade route near the following locations: 

  • Point Venture
  • West Beach
  • Hurst Beach 
  • Emerald point  

Officials have confirmed that several boats have sunk. 

According to ATCEMS, so far no "injures or medical emergencies"  have occurred as a result of the sinkings. Officials also say they have no reports of missing swimmers. 

This is a developing story, check back for updates. 