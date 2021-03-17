Tax groups press IRS to delay filing deadline amid additional stimulus payments

Advocacy groups are urging the IRS to delay this year’s tax filing deadline as the agency begins sending out another round of economic impact payments to American households.

The American Institute of CPAs pushed back on people who have criticized its calls for the IRS to postpone the April 15 filing deadline in a statement on Tuesday, saying even filing for an extension can create undue burdens on individuals and preparers.

"To claim there are no issues with retaining the April 15th filing and payment deadline does not reflect the taxpayers’ perspective," the AICPA wrote in a statement. "We must not minimize or trivialize the hardships of taxpayers and tax professionals or the urgent need for deferment from an arduous filing environment."

The IRS did not return FOX Business’ request for comment on whether it had revisited its deadline decision. Last month, the agency said it did not plan to postpone the date.

The National Association of Tax Professionals and some lawmakers have also requested that the IRS provide an automatic tax-filing extension.

The IRS began sending out a new round of $1,400 checks to qualifying households over the weekend, in the midst of the current, truncated tax season that opened on Feb. 12.

Advertisement

The agency also had a backlog of millions of individual and business returns that it had not yet processed from last year around the time that this year’s tax season started.

Further, the IRS will likely receive more returns than it typically does because individuals must file a return in order to claim any economic impact payment money that they are entitled to, but did not receive automatically.

Last year, the tax deadline was extended until July 15.

The AICPA previously also requested penalty relief for those who pay at least 70% of the tax due for the current year.

On top of a shortened season and people filing to reconcile their economic impact payments, many taxpayers may face filing challenges depending on their remote work situation. People may be required to file two state returns this year, and some might even face double taxation.

Read more on this story and others from FOX Business

