SWAT standoff underway involving person possibly carrying sword

Venice
A SWAT standoff is underway involving a person possibly carrying a sword. article

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A tense standoff is underway in the Venice area Monday afternoon.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call of a suspect barricading themselves, possibly with a sword, in the 400 block of Santa Clara Avenue around 12:30 p.m.

Officials did not say if they know for sure if the suspect does in fact have a sword.

It is unknown if anyone is in danger from the standoff.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with FOX 11 News for the latest.