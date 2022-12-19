SWAT standoff underway involving person possibly carrying sword
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A tense standoff is underway in the Venice area Monday afternoon.
The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call of a suspect barricading themselves, possibly with a sword, in the 400 block of Santa Clara Avenue around 12:30 p.m.
Officials did not say if they know for sure if the suspect does in fact have a sword.
It is unknown if anyone is in danger from the standoff.
