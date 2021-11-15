Sutter Health gives 14 pediatric patients incorrectly administered doses of COVID vaccine

Sutter Health pediatricians are looking into what went wrong when some children at their Antioch office got an incorrectly administered dose of the COVID vaccine.

A total of 14 children received an incorrect dose; although Sutter officials would not say whether the kids got too much or too little.

However, in a statement, Sutter Health said that the Antioch clinic received doses with an incorrectly administered amount of diluent, which is a type of substance that dilutes the vaccine. It's also unclear where this mistake occurred. Administering the vaccine is actually a complicated process, experts said.

Dr. Jimmy Hu, Chair of the Sutter Health COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force, wrote in a statement to KTVU that as soon as they learned about what had happened, parents were contacted and advised of guidance from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for this situation.

"According to the CDC, patients who receive vaccine with an incorrect diluent volume may experience more arm soreness, fatigue, headache, or a fever in response to the dose given," said Hu.

This follows news late last week on the other side of the country, in Virginia and Texas, where there were reports of hundreds of children there getting the adult dose of the COVID vaccine by mistake.

In that case, UCSF infectious disease professor Dr. Monica Gandhi said that "hopefully one shot of the wrong dose is not going to create any adverse events."

It is unclear if any young patients at Sutter experienced sickness or symptoms from receiving the wrong dose in this case.

However, Gandhi said that these children should be just fine and that problems like these are very rare.

In March, thousands of adults received a less-than-optimal dose of the Pfizer vaccine at the Oakland Coliseum. Most experts said that as long as people got their second shot, they should receive the full benefits of the vaccine. There were no public reports of illness from that underdosing.

Sutter immediately reviewed its processes to make sure the mistake does not happen again and Hu said the safety of its patients is a priority.

The CDC approved the COVID vaccine in smaller doses for the 5 to 11 year-old age group at the beginning of the month.

White House officials said about 900,000 children in the newly eligible age group received their first dose in the first week it became available.