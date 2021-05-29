Suspected road rage shooting in Commerce, police say

Authorities tell FOX 11 on Saturday night that the shooting was not connected with the rash of BB gun shootings on our local freeways.

At about 4:45 p.m., police received a shots fired call on the southbound 5 Freeway near Slauson Ave. in the city of Commerce.

Authorities say based on the preliminary investigation they suspect a road rage incident between two vehicles.

Police are looking for the susoect's vehicle which they believe is a silver Honda. The vehicle does have damage on the right side.

The investigation is ongoing.