Suspect shot and killed by LAPD officer in West LA area

A suspect was shot and killed Monday morning by a Los Angeles Police Department officer in the Sawtelle area and an investigation was underway.

The shooting was reported shortly before 6 a.m. in the 3700 block of Barry Ave in the Sawtelle area, authorities told FOX 11.

One suspect was shot and killed by officers, but the circumstances leading up to the shooting were not immediately released.

Video from Stu Mundel up in SkyFOX showed detectives inside a unit on the second floor of an apartment complex at the scene.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

Information was not immediately available on the identity of the fatally wounded man.

