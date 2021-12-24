Expand / Collapse search

Surfing Santas hit the waves at Cocoa Beach on Christmas Eve

COCOA BEACH, Fla. - Hundreds of people put on their Santa gear to catch waves in Cocoa Beach on Christmas Eve morning.

The Surfing Santa's event is back this year after being canceled last year due to COVID-19. We could see 1,000 Surfing Santa’s and up to 10,000 spectators. 

Screen-Shot-2021-12-24-at-8.10.31-AM.jpg
Screen-Shot-2021-12-24-at-7.39.47-AM.jpg

The theme this year is ‘Space X-Mas.’ The founder of the Surfing Santas event says the goal is to eventually send a Surfing Santa to the International Space Station.

"We want to catch Elon Musk's attention," he said.

The annual tradition supports Grind For Life, which helps to provide financial assistance to cancer patients and their families, and the Florida Surf Museum which aims to preserve Florida's surfing history in Cocoa Beach.

The record for this event was set 4 years ago with 847 Santa's ‘hanging ten.' 

Started as a family outing in 2009, the event has become a huge phenomenon that raises tens of thousands of dollars for local charities. You can find more information at surfingsantas.org.

The event is free at Cocoa Beach in front of Coconuts. 

