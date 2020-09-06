Stubborn Bobcat Fire moves closer to homes, Mount Wilson Observatory

Hundreds of firefighters continued to battle the stubborn Bobcat Fire Tuesday, which erupted on Sept. 6 near the Cogswell Dam and West Fork Day Use area. The fire has grown and containment dropped, fire officials said.

The cause of the blaze remained under investigation as the terrain-driven fire continues to grow in the Angeles National Forest. It has scorched more than 41,231 acres with 3% containment, down from 6% the previous day, according to the Angeles National Forest.

On Sunday, Sept. 14, U.S. Forest Service officials pushed back the estimated time for full containment from Oct.15 to Oct. 30.

On Monday, Sept. 14, a mandatory evacuation order was issued for all residents east of Santa Anita Avenue and north of Elkins Avenue in Sierra Madre.

An evacuation order was issued for the city of Arcadia on Sunday morning, Sept. 14. Residents north of Elkins Ave; east of Santa Anita Ave. were being told to evacuate due to dangerous fire conditions. Residents were advised to use Santa Anita Ave. to leave the area.

Residents of Monrovia, Bradbury, Altadena, Duarte, Pasadena, and other San Gabriel Valley areas were advised to be ready to evacuate if flames spread their way. An evacuation order was also issued for Camp Williams, a resort in the San Gabriel Mountains in Azusa.

A Red Cross evacuation center was established at Santa Anita Race Track at 285 W. Huntington Drive. Residents were advised to enter through Gate 5. More information about the center was available at 1-800-RED-CROSS (733-2767).

Angeles Crest Highway 2 was closed from Upper Big Tujunga Canyon Road to Big Pines, Highway 39 was closed at Old San Gabriel Canyon Road, and Glendora Ridge Road, Glendora Mountain Road, and Mount Wilson Road were closed as well.

South Coast AQMD officials extended an air quality advisory through Monday, Sept. 14, even in areas far from the fire.

They are asking people to skip outside activities and stay inside with their pets. Home improvement stores are having a hard time keeping AC filters and purifiers in stock and even many of those who balked at COVID-19 restrictions are now wearing masks outside.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger said she has signed a proclamation declaring a local emergency in the county because of the fire and requested a state proclamation. The proclamation will be subject to a ratification vote at the Board of Supervisors' regular meeting on Tuesday.

Nearly 900 firefighters were working to stop the blaze on Monday, Sept. 14, aided by five helicopters and four fixed-wing aircraft. Video released by the forest service showed the Angeles National Forest's Bell Super 205A1++ helicopter performing nighttime water drops on the fire. Additionally, firefighters were setting strategic fires to help clear vegetation on the southern end of the blaze in the Santa Anita Canyon area near Chantry Flat, officials said.

The abnormally dry vegetation has been fueling the blaze, leading to extreme fire behavior and rapid rates of spread.

The Bobcat Fire is one of several fires that sparked across the region as parts of California saw record-breaking temperatures over Labor Day weekend. Temperatures in the forest were well above 100 degrees as a hit wave struck Southern California.

Fire crews were sent to an area near the dam and West Fork Day Use area at 12:22 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6, according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher.

The fire generated a pyrocumulus cloud that was seen for miles, across many parts of Los Angeles County. After the fire erupted, firefighters reported experiencing erratic fire behavior.

Structures were threatened, according to Angeles National Forest officials, who initially sent five engines, three hand crews, four helicopters, five fixed-wing aircraft and two water tenders to battle the blaze.

The United States Forest Service on Friday, Sept. 14, announced the temporary closure of all eighteen national forests in California, including the Angeles National Forest, due to historic wildfire conditions.

Initially, only eight forests were closed but due to the growing fires, officials decided to extend the closure to the additional 10 National Parks.

The Forest Service expected to reopen Monday, Sept. 14.

FOX 11's Shelly Insheiwat, Christina Gonzalez, Mary Stringini and CNS contributed to this report.