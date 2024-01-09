Street vendors sue City of LA for alleged violation of 14th Amendment

Various groups representing street vendors gathered in Koreatown to announce they would be suing the City of Los Angeles over what they say is a violation of the 14th Amendment.

What does that mean? Street vendors say they’re being mistreated. The families running the stands want to be able to work legally and safety and they say they’re not allowed to do so.

Up until last week, there were about 30 vendors in the parking lot located in the El Salvador Corridor. Now, that parking lot is completely empty and they’re fighting to be allowed to come back with clear guidelines on how they can operate in peace.

Activists argue the rules and regulations regarding vendors are confusing and they all vary from jurisdiction to jurisdiction. Because of this, activists say it’s near impossible to stay in compliance because there is no clarity on what’s considered complying and what isn’t.

This comes as the City of LA filed a criminal complaint against the owners of Two Guys Plaza for zoning violations. Because of the criminal violations, vendors in the area were forced to pack up and move out of the once-packed parking lot.

Humberto Guizar, of Justice X, spoke on behalf of the street vendors on why they are taking the city to court.

"[The vendor’s business] is how these people feed themselves and feed their families," Guizar said. "We’re going to come forward and we’re going to file a government claim. I suggest to the city, if you don’t want to waste taxpayer money, pass the legislation. Do what needs to be done. This is a form of blackmail."

The groups are also calling on the City of LA to adopt a pilot program that would make this area an open-air district. Activists discussing the lawsuit will discuss the pilot program at an upcoming LA City Council meeting on Wednesday at 10 a.m.