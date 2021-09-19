Stars begin arriving for ‘good time’ Emmys after bleak year

Emmy Awards host Cedric the Entertainer and the show’s producers promise it will be a celebration for all. But it could be much more rewarding, even historic, for some.

That includes Netflix’s drama "The Crown" and Apple TV+ comedy "Ted Lasso." Each is considered a frontrunner Sunday for top series honors in their respective categories, and their casts received armloads of nominations.

Most of "The Crown" cast, including stars Olivia Colman, Gillian Anderson and Emma Corrin gathered in London while in Los Angeles Cynthia Erivo, Kathryn Hahn and Aidy Bryant and Bowen Yang of "Saturday Night Live" were among those walking the red carpet for Sunday’s ceremony.

Fashion standout Billy Porter worked large wings attached to the sleeves of his black trouser look and "Ted Lasso" star Jason Sudeikis walked the red carpet in a velvet suit of soft blue.

Cedric the Entertainer wore a teal suit before show, but promised a lot of costume changes during the Emmys, He said he hoped people didn’t look too closely at his feet.

"I haven’t really done quick changes in a while. I usually take my time because, you know, it’s the socks with men. The socks take a minute. So don’t look down. All the socks might be the same."

More than the shows on streaming would benefit. Victories in both the best drama and comedy series categories would mark a first for streaming services and reinforce their growing dominance, to the dismay of competitors.

But the TV industry overall, including the broadcast networks that still field popular shows but are largely eclipsed at the Emmys, will be honored, say those in charge of the event.

"Sometimes, programs that can be called ‘niche’ walk off with the awards and a lot of people .... are going, ‘What the hell is that?’" said Ian Stewart, executive producer of the ceremony with Reginald Hudlin. "So we’ve been really mindful of that, and bring in big stars that everyone knows and loves."

Ellen Pompeo of "Grey’s Anatomy," Tracee Ellis Ross and Anthony Anderson ("black-ish"), and LL Cool J ("NCIS: Los Angeles") are among the presenters.

The producers’ ultimate goal is a ceremony that is upbeat and acknowledges how much TV’s importance grew during the pandemic and its lockdowns.

"When we first sat down with Cedric, we all quickly agreed on the idea of celebration," said Hudlin. "The fact is, television right now is perhaps the best it’s ever been...and boy, have we ever needed it."

