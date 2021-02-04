Standoff underway involving chase suspect wanted for assault with deadly weapon

A standoff is underway after a driver crashed their car after leading police on a chase Thursday night.

The Los Angeles Police Department began chasing a suspect wanted for assault with a deadly weapon on Archwood Street in Los Angeles a little before 5:30 p.m.

As the driver refused to stop for LAPD, a chase ensued. At the tail end of the chase, the suspect drove through the fence and got stuck in a grassy area near a different fence in the Woodland Hills area.

Despite not being able to move, the driver has refused to get out of the car.

Officials have not released the suspect's identity.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

