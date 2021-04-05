Springs Fire: Crews battling brush fire in Angeles National Forest, burning up to 20 acres

Crews are working to take down a brush fire in the Angeles National Forest Monday evening.

Labeled as "Springs Fire," the brush fire has reportedly reached up to 20 acres, according to the Angeles National Forest. Officials believe winds of up to 30 mph are contributing to the spread of the fire.

Nearby buildings may be threatened, the Angeles National Forest said on social media.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department and the US Forest Service are responding to Monday's brush fire.

