Southern California surf school owner accused of killing his 2 kids in Mexico

A community is left stunned after the owner of a popular Santa Barbara surf school was arrested on suspicion of stabbing his two young children to death with a wooden stake in Mexico.

Matthew Taylor Coleman, 40, was arrested after the bodies of his 3-year-old boy and 1-year-old girl, were found Monday morning by a farmworker at a ranch near Rosarito in Baja California, said Hiram Sanchez, Baja California’s attorney general.

Prior to the gruesome discovery, police in Santa Barbara said Coleman’s wife had reported them missing and said she was concerned for their well-being.

Coleman and the children had checked into a Rosarito hotel on Saturday, but video footage showed them leaving before dawn on Monday, authorities said.

Coleman later returned alone later that morning and then left the hotel for good, authorities said.

He was detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents while crossing into the United States from Mexico at the San Ysidro checkpoint and remained in federal custody, Mexican authorities said.

The girl had been stabbed 12 times, and the boy was stabbed 17 times, Sanchez said.

A blood-stained wooden stake also was found, authorities said.

Coleman could face Mexican charges of aggravated murder.

He frequently featured his family on the Instagram page for his business Lovewater Surf Company.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

