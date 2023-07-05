6-year-old boy critically injured by stray bullet in South LA

A Fourth of July holiday celebration took a tragic turn for a family in South Los Angeles after a six-year-old boy was hit in the head by a stray bullet, officials said.

An initial report from the Los Angeles Police Department said the boy was struck in the head by an unknown object that fell from the sky outside his home located in the 700 block of East 40th Place in South LA’s Historic South-Central neighborhood.

The boy’s mother tried to drive him to the hospital but only made it a few blocks before paramedics took over at the intersection of Jefferson Boulevard and San Pedro Street. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Later in the investigation, authorities determined the young victim was hit by a stray bullet.

Those with information are asked to contact the LAPD.

