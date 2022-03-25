South LA car deal turns deadly: Man fatally hit by car trying to run away from robbers who shot him

article

A car sale meetup takes a deadly turn in South Los Angeles after a man got hit by a car trying to run away from a group of suspected robbers.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, a man had agreed to meet to check out a car that was up for sale on Friday. When he got to the meet-up location, three suspects tried to rob the man.

One of the three suspects whipped out a handgun and shot the man, prompting the victim to try and run away from the robbers despite suffering gunshot wounds. As the injured victim tried to run away, he got hit by a car near the intersection of South Budlong Avenue and West 109th Street in Westmont a little before 12:15 p.m., according to LASD.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. All three suspects ran from the scene, LASD said.

Officials have not released the identity of the deceased person. As of Friday evening, officials have not released detailed descriptions of the three suspects who remain on the run.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.